TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) Is Up 6.75% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -81.80% – What To Do Now

During the last session, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.08% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the TCRR share is $35.86, that puts it down -536.94 from that peak though still a striking 6.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.25. The company’s market capitalization is $220.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 824.14K shares over the past three months.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. TCRR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.65.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) trade information

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) registered a 1.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.08% in intraday trading to $5.63 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.70%, and it has moved by -16.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.81%. The short interest in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) is 2.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.90, which implies an increase of 77.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, TCRR is trading at a discount of -646.0% off the target high and -24.33% off the low.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) shares have gone down -70.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.42% against 17.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.10% this quarter and then drop -32.70% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 48.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.00% per annum.

TCRR Dividends

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 10 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s Major holders

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.33%, with the float percentage being 104.68%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 192 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.33 million shares (or 13.97% of all shares), a total value of $87.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.05 million shares, is of MPM Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 10.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $66.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 1.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.75 million, or about 1.97% of the stock, which is worth about $12.32 million.