Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC) Continues To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Down -20.15% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC)’s traded shares were 0.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.46% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the SHC share is $30.38, that puts it down -38.66 from that peak though still a striking 3.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.21. The company’s market capitalization is $6.21B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 757.68K shares over the past three months.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. SHC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.21.

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) trade information

Sotera Health Company (SHC) registered a 0.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.46% in intraday trading to $21.91 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.60%, and it has moved by -14.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.85%. The short interest in Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) is 2.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.67, which implies an increase of 30.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, SHC is trading at a discount of -59.74% off the target high and -36.92% off the low.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sotera Health Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sotera Health Company (SHC) shares have gone down -8.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 107.14% against 19.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $222.41 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $245.4 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -79.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 33.42% per annum.

SHC Dividends

Sotera Health Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC)’s Major holders

Sotera Health Company insiders own 2.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.02%, with the float percentage being 91.55%. Warburg Pincus LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 199 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 105.42 million shares (or 37.26% of all shares), a total value of $2.55 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 70.28 million shares, is of GTCR, LLC’s that is approximately 24.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.84 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sotera Health Company (SHC) shares are Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio owns about 4.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $115.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.78 million, or about 0.98% of the stock, which is worth about $67.34 million.