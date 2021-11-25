SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $348.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.44% or -$1.53. The 52-week high for the SEDG share is $389.71, that puts it down -11.83 from that peak though still a striking 42.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $199.33. The company’s market capitalization is $17.81B, and the average trade volume was 621.88K shares over the past three months.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. SEDG has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.36.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) trade information

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) registered a -0.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.44% in intraday trading to $348.49 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.52%, and it has moved by 11.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.56%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $354.48, which implies an increase of 1.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $58.00 and $441.00 respectively. As a result, SEDG is trading at a discount of -26.55% off the target high and 83.36% off the low.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SolarEdge Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) shares have gone up 35.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.63% against 2.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.40% this quarter and then jump 52.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $528.94 million as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $557.44 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.00%. While earnings are projected to return -8.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.18% per annum.

SEDG Dividends

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s Major holders

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. insiders own 1.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.30%, with the float percentage being 83.14%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 810 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.44 million shares (or 10.40% of all shares), a total value of $1.5 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.74 million shares, is of Swedbank’s that is approximately 5.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $874.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 1.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $386.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.32 million, or about 2.52% of the stock, which is worth about $364.24 million.