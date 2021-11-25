Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) Shares Have Been Up About 60.62% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2021

During the last session, Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.26% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the SRTS share is $6.12, that puts it up 1.29 from that peak though still a striking 55.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.76. The company’s market capitalization is $102.42M, and the average trade volume was 59.08K shares over the past three months.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SRTS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) trade information

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) registered a 5.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.26% in intraday trading to $6.20 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.12%, and it has moved by 54.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 112.33%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.67, which implies an increase of 19.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.25 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, SRTS is trading at a discount of -45.16% off the target high and -0.81% off the low.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sensus Healthcare Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) shares have gone up 72.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 95.24% against 17.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 80.00% this quarter and then drop -83.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 115.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.57 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.56 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -47.10%. While earnings are projected to return -297.20% in 2021.

SRTS Dividends

Sensus Healthcare Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)’s Major holders

Sensus Healthcare Inc. insiders own 24.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.86%, with the float percentage being 10.48%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.48 million shares (or 2.89% of all shares), a total value of $1.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.27 million shares, is of Invenomic Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 1.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.28 million, or about 1.70% of the stock, which is worth about $1.09 million.