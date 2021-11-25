SEMrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SEMR) On Wednesday â€“ Up 47.45% From The Lows, Whatâ€™s Next?

During the last session, SEMrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SEMR)’s traded shares were 0.59 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.41% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the SEMR share is $32.48, that puts it down -60.71 from that peak though still a striking 47.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.62. The company’s market capitalization is $2.83B, and the average trade volume was 389.94K shares over the past three months.

SEMrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. SEMR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

SEMrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) trade information

SEMrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) registered a -1.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.41% in intraday trading to $20.21 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.60%, and it has moved by -12.85% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.40, which implies an increase of 26.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, SEMR is trading at a discount of -58.34% off the target high and -23.7% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 31.00% in 2021.

SEMR Dividends

SEMrush Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SEMrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SEMR)â€™s Major holders

SEMrush Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.51%, with the float percentage being 106.48%. Ancient Art, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.42 million shares (or 22.38% of all shares), a total value of $55.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.54 million shares, is of ClearBridge Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 14.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $35.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SEMrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) shares are Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 1.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 12.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.41 million, or about 3.77% of the stock, which is worth about $6.71 million.