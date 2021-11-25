SAIL’s -9.24% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $52.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.46% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the SAIL share is $64.19, that puts it down -21.76 from that peak though still a striking 26.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.00. The company’s market capitalization is $4.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 904.30K shares over the past three months.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. SAIL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) trade information

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) registered a 0.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.46% in intraday trading to $52.72 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.24%, and it has moved by 9.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.31%. The short interest in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) is 9.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $68.53, which implies an increase of 23.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, SAIL is trading at a discount of -42.26% off the target high and -4.32% off the low.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) shares have gone up 10.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -112.20% against 9.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $113.67 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $107.92 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $103.34 million and $90.76 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.00% and then jump by 18.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.60%. While earnings are projected to return -24.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

SAIL Dividends

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)’s Major holders

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 110.40%, with the float percentage being 112.95%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 362 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 11.42 million shares (or 12.29% of all shares), a total value of $583.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.68 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $443.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) shares are First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF owns about 3.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $137.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.49 million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $116.65 million.