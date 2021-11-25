Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS)

During the last session, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.41% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the TOPS share is $3.89, that puts it down -232.48 from that peak though still a striking 9.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.06. The company’s market capitalization is $48.27M, and the average trade volume was 849.79K shares over the past three months.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. TOPS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) registered a 5.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.41% in intraday trading to $1.17 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -15.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.68%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 88.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, TOPS is trading at a discount of -754.7% off the target high and -754.7% off the low.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.00% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -52.96%. While earnings are projected to return 99.50% in 2021.

TOPS Dividends

Top Ships Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

Top Ships Inc. insiders own 0.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.70%, with the float percentage being 0.70%. Cetera Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 99430.0 shares (or 0.25% of all shares), a total value of $0.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 69737.0 shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 0.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 32230.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40287.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11220.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $15034.0.