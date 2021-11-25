Retail Value Inc. (NYSE: RVI) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)’s traded shares were 0.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.41% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the RVI share is $6.84, that puts it down -7.21 from that peak though still a striking 60.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.49. The company’s market capitalization is $135.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

Retail Value Inc. (RVI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RVI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) trade information

Retail Value Inc. (RVI) registered a 2.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.41% in intraday trading to $6.38 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.33%, and it has moved by 24.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 132.00%. The short interest in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) is 0.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.00, which implies an increase of 77.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, RVI is trading at a discount of -338.87% off the target high and -338.87% off the low.

Retail Value Inc. (RVI) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -17.10% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.80%. While earnings are projected to return -304.10% in 2021.

RVI Dividends

Retail Value Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Retail Value Inc. is 1.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 18.18 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)’s Major holders

Retail Value Inc. insiders own 18.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.97%, with the float percentage being 85.47%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 180 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.03 million shares (or 9.63% of all shares), a total value of $37.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.64 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $30.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Retail Value Inc. (RVI) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 0.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.41 million, or about 1.94% of the stock, which is worth about $7.66 million.