Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) Investing Potential Is $0.74

During the last session, Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s traded shares were 0.52 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.05% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the QTT share is $5.64, that puts it down -662.16 from that peak though still a striking 4.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.71. The company’s market capitalization is $236.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 754.68K shares over the past three months.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) trade information

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) registered a 1.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.05% in intraday trading to $0.74 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.88%, and it has moved by -29.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.35%. The short interest in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) is 4.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.69 day(s) to cover.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $197.97 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $185.91 million by the end of Jun 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 60.20% in 2021.

QTT Dividends

Qutoutiao Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 22 and September 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s Major holders

Qutoutiao Inc. insiders own 10.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.76%, with the float percentage being 6.43%. Credit Suisse AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.82 million shares (or 2.23% of all shares), a total value of $7.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.93 million shares, is of Caas Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 0.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) shares are SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF owns about 0.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $0.23 million.