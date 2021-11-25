Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.76% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the PARR share is $20.18, that puts it down -42.72 from that peak though still a striking 19.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.33. The company’s market capitalization is $928.57M, and the average trade volume was 301.22K shares over the past three months.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. PARR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.32.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) trade information

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) registered a 2.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.76% in intraday trading to $14.14 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.59%, and it has moved by -13.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.84%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.14, which implies an increase of 26.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, PARR is trading at a discount of -48.51% off the target high and -13.15% off the low.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Par Pacific Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) shares have gone down -0.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 70.58% against 30.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 130.20% this quarter and then jump 109.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.15 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.16 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $592.78 million and $715.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 93.50% and then jump by 62.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -48.90%. While earnings are projected to return 61.00% in 2021.

PARR Dividends

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s Major holders

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.22%, with the float percentage being 97.34%. Chai Trust Co LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 207 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 13.05 million shares (or 21.66% of all shares), a total value of $219.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.71 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 12.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $129.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.26 million, or about 2.10% of the stock, which is worth about $21.25 million.