Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s traded shares were 0.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $48.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.47% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the OM share is $65.23, that puts it down -33.75 from that peak though still a striking 26.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.03. The company’s market capitalization is $2.27B, and the average trade volume was 435.51K shares over the past three months.

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. OM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.73.

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) trade information

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) registered a 0.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.47% in intraday trading to $48.77 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.18%, and it has moved by -6.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.50%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $63.80, which implies an increase of 23.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55.00 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, OM is trading at a discount of -43.53% off the target high and -12.77% off the low.

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Outset Medical Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Outset Medical Inc. (OM) shares have gone up 0.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.20% against 7.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 77.90% this quarter and then drop -2.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 99.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.15 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.27 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.76 million and $17.25 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 82.80% and then jump by 52.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 1.70% in 2021.

OM Dividends

Outset Medical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s Major holders

Outset Medical Inc. insiders own 0.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 110.12%, with the float percentage being 110.89%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 210 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.9 million shares (or 14.65% of all shares), a total value of $344.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.83 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $238.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Outset Medical Inc. (OM) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $75.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.5 million, or about 3.17% of the stock, which is worth about $73.92 million.