OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) Fall -65.40% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.86% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the ONCS share is $8.16, that puts it down -495.62 from that peak though still a striking 2.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.33. The company’s market capitalization is $60.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 217.11K shares over the past three months.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ONCS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.29.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) trade information

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) registered a 1.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.86% in intraday trading to $1.37 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.43%, and it has moved by -18.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.38%. The short interest in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) is 0.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.00, which implies an increase of 87.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, ONCS is trading at a discount of -702.92% off the target high and -702.92% off the low.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.00% this quarter and then jump 34.70% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.00%. While earnings are projected to return 46.30% in 2021.

ONCS Dividends

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s Major holders

OncoSec Medical Incorporated insiders own 56.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.90%, with the float percentage being 40.99%. Avidity Partners Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.8 million shares (or 7.14% of all shares), a total value of $7.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.94 million shares, is of J. Goldman & Co., L.P.’s that is approximately 2.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.21 million, or about 0.54% of the stock, which is worth about $0.59 million.