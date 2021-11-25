Now Is The Time To Buy Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX)

During the last session, Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s traded shares were 0.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $63.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.18% or $1.97. The 52-week high for the AYX share is $140.36, that puts it down -119.35 from that peak though still a striking 6.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $59.76. The company’s market capitalization is $4.42B, and the average trade volume was 720.66K shares over the past three months.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) trade information

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) registered a 3.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.18% in intraday trading to $63.99 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.43%, and it has moved by -11.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.87%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $99.00, which implies an increase of 35.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $72.00 and $159.00 respectively. As a result, AYX is trading at a discount of -148.48% off the target high and -12.52% off the low.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alteryx Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alteryx Inc. (AYX) shares have gone down -16.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -129.79% against 0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -148.70% this quarter and then drop -72.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $124.38 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $165.99 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $119.73 million and $160.53 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.90% and then jump by 3.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.90%. While earnings are projected to return -193.30% in 2021.

AYX Dividends

Alteryx Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s Major holders

Alteryx Inc. insiders own 1.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.79%, with the float percentage being 81.05%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 456 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.46 million shares (or 9.18% of all shares), a total value of $453.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.12 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 8.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $425.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alteryx Inc. (AYX) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $229.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.66 million, or about 2.79% of the stock, which is worth about $137.72 million.