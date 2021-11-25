Now Is A Good Time To Buy Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV)

During the last session, Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV)’s traded shares were 0.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.67% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the ZENV share is $20.01, that puts it down -123.33 from that peak though still a striking 4.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.60. The company’s average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 167.90K shares over the past three months.

Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ZENV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) trade information

Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) registered a 0.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.67% in intraday trading to $8.96 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.83%, and it has moved by -22.09% in 30 days. The short interest in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) is 0.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $138.21, which implies an increase of 93.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $94.67 and $162.59 respectively. As a result, ZENV is trading at a discount of -1714.62% off the target high and -956.58% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.83 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.41 million by the end of Sep 2021.

ZENV Dividends

Zenvia Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV)’s Major holders

Zenvia Inc. insiders own 24.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.36%, with the float percentage being 42.96%. La Financiere De L’Echiquier is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.86 million shares (or 5.64% of all shares), a total value of $11.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.69 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 4.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.47 million.

Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SEI Institutional Investment Tr-Emerging Markets Equity Fd owns about 68211.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.94 million market value.