Now Is A Good Time To Buy Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI)

During the last session, Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.42% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the TISI share is $13.84, that puts it down -867.83 from that peak though still a striking 3.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.38. The company’s market capitalization is $43.17M, and the average trade volume was 979.49K shares over the past three months.

Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) trade information

Team Inc. (TISI) registered a 1.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.33%, and it has moved by -47.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.60%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Team Inc. (TISI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 81.00% this quarter and then jump 94.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $253.7 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $258.82 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $219.09 million and $207.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.80% and then jump by 24.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.64%. While earnings are projected to return -646.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 11.00% per annum.

TISI Dividends

Team Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI)’s Major holders

Team Inc. insiders own 3.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.60%, with the float percentage being 81.21%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 166 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.07 million shares (or 16.36% of all shares), a total value of $33.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.33 million shares, is of Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC’s that is approximately 7.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $15.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Team Inc. (TISI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.26 million, or about 4.06% of the stock, which is worth about $8.42 million.