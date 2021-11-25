Now Is A Good Time To Buy Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG)

During the last session, Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.90% or -$0.38. The 52-week high for the LFG share is $22.01, that puts it down -12.07 from that peak though still a striking 51.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.62. The company’s market capitalization is $2.29B, and the average trade volume was 413.71K shares over the past three months.

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) trade information

Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) registered a -1.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.90% in intraday trading to $19.64 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.65%, and it has moved by -0.86% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.83, which implies an increase of 34.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, LFG is trading at a discount of -93.48% off the target high and -27.29% off the low.

LFG Dividends

Archaea Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)’s Major holders

Archaea Energy Inc. insiders own 7.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.53%, with the float percentage being 77.71%. CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.13 million shares (or 8.97% of all shares), a total value of $38.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.0 million shares, is of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s that is approximately 8.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $36.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) shares are Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund and Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund owns about 0.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.23 million, or about 0.96% of the stock, which is worth about $3.58 million.