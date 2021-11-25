NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR)’s Stock Is Down -16.48% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2021

During the last session, NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $99.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.85% or $6.39. The 52-week high for the NVCR share is $232.76, that puts it down -133.39 from that peak though still a striking 8.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $90.95. The company’s market capitalization is $10.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 510.68K shares over the past three months.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. NVCR has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) trade information

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) registered a 6.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.85% in intraday trading to $99.73 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.99%, and it has moved by -12.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.48%. The short interest in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) is 5.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $152.75, which implies an increase of 34.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $85.00 and $300.00 respectively. As a result, NVCR is trading at a discount of -200.81% off the target high and 14.77% off the low.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NovoCure Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NovoCure Limited (NVCR) shares have gone down -50.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -327.78% against 19.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -177.80% this quarter and then drop -250.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $141.76 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $147.03 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $132.66 million and $143.95 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.90% and then jump by 2.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.10%. While earnings are projected to return 205.50% in 2021.

NVCR Dividends

NovoCure Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s Major holders

NovoCure Limited insiders own 13.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.97%, with the float percentage being 87.72%. Capital International Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 481 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.12 million shares (or 8.82% of all shares), a total value of $1.21 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.09 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.2 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NovoCure Limited (NVCR) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 7.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.05 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.62 million, or about 3.50% of the stock, which is worth about $478.7 million.