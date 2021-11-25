Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) Rose 79.22% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 342.89%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.03% or $0.88. The 52-week high for the NEGG share is $79.07, that puts it down -330.2 from that peak though still a striking 79.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.82. The company’s market capitalization is $6.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.36 million shares over the past three months.

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) trade information

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NEGG) registered a 5.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.03% in intraday trading to $18.38 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.11%, and it has moved by 44.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 340.77%. The short interest in Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) is 1.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.47 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.80%. While earnings are projected to return 52.20% in 2021.

NEGG Dividends

Newegg Commerce Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG)’s Major holders

Newegg Commerce Inc. insiders own 96.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.31%, with the float percentage being 10.10%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.28 million shares (or 0.08% of all shares), a total value of $3.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.26 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Newegg Commerce Inc. (NEGG) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 0.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 73237.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $1.05 million.