MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) Surged 13.00% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $100.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.97% or -$0.99. The 52-week high for the MTZ share is $122.33, that puts it down -21.62 from that peak though still a striking 44.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $55.64. The company’s market capitalization is $7.16B, and the average trade volume was 713.14K shares over the past three months.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. MTZ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.69.

MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) trade information

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) registered a -0.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.97% in intraday trading to $100.58 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.21%, and it has moved by 13.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 69.81%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $123.83, which implies an increase of 18.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $112.00 and $140.00 respectively. As a result, MTZ is trading at a discount of -39.19% off the target high and -11.35% off the low.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MasTec Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MasTec Inc. (MTZ) shares have gone down -14.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.22% against -1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.70% this quarter and then drop -24.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.29 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.09 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.20%. While earnings are projected to return -15.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.34% per annum.

MTZ Dividends

MasTec Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)’s Major holders

MasTec Inc. insiders own 24.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.77%, with the float percentage being 99.39%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 535 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.37 million shares (or 7.23% of all shares), a total value of $570.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.2 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $551.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MasTec Inc. (MTZ) shares are Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund owns about 1.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $160.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.58 million, or about 2.12% of the stock, which is worth about $167.24 million.