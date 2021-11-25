MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) Has Been Falling -1.79% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.40% or -$1.02. The 52-week high for the MMYT share is $39.01, that puts it down -34.52 from that peak though still a striking 20.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.96. The company’s market capitalization is $3.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 398.69K shares over the past three months.

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. MMYT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) trade information

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) registered a -3.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.40% in intraday trading to $29.00 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.71%, and it has moved by 1.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.45%. The short interest in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) is 2.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.80, which implies an increase of 18.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, MMYT is trading at a discount of -44.83% off the target high and 27.59% off the low.

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MakeMyTrip Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) shares have gone up 5.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 48.08% against 12.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.00% this quarter and then drop -66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 142.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $69.57 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $116.48 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.50%. While earnings are projected to return 87.80% in 2021.

MMYT Dividends

MakeMyTrip Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 26 and January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s Major holders

MakeMyTrip Limited insiders own 26.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.35%, with the float percentage being 92.43%. FIL LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 162 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.56 million shares (or 8.54% of all shares), a total value of $151.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.26 million shares, is of Massachusetts Financial Services Co.’s that is approximately 8.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $143.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) shares are MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund owns about 3.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $84.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.28 million, or about 1.97% of the stock, which is worth about $34.93 million.