Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) Rose 36.64% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 27.84% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.54% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the LAUR share is $12.29, that puts it down -10.92 from that peak though still a striking 36.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.02. The company’s market capitalization is $1.98B, and the average trade volume was 2.02 million shares over the past three months.

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) trade information

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) registered a -0.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.54% in intraday trading to $11.08 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.18%, and it has moved by 9.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.85%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Laureate Education Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) shares have gone up 28.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 168.87% against 17.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 102.90% this quarter and then drop -93.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $245.7 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $297.6 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $243.5 million and $285.22 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.90% and then jump by 4.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.70%. While earnings are projected to return -122.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

LAUR Dividends

Laureate Education Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)’s Major holders

Laureate Education Inc. insiders own 2.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.17%, with the float percentage being 105.04%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 191 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 18.37 million shares (or 16.00% of all shares), a total value of $266.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.56 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $138.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) shares are Delaware Ivy High Income Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Delaware Ivy High Income Fund owns about 5.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $74.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.74 million, or about 3.26% of the stock, which is worth about $55.45 million.