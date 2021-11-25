Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN): With The Stock Up 20.79 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.26% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the JFIN share is $14.95, that puts it down -293.42 from that peak though still a striking 20.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.01. The company’s market capitalization is $206.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 505.99K shares over the past three months.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) trade information

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) registered a 0.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.26% in intraday trading to $3.80 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.30%, and it has moved by -7.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.09%. The short interest in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) is 24160.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Jiayin Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) shares have gone down -41.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 87.50% against 0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 32.00% this quarter and then jump 68.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $91.58 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $113.49 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $62.03 million and $53.18 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 47.60% and then jump by 113.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -53.30% in 2021.

JFIN Dividends

Jiayin Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 29 and December 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s Major holders

Jiayin Group Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.44%, with the float percentage being 0.44%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 23895.0 shares (or 0.04% of all shares), a total value of $0.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21310.0 shares, is of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) shares are Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund owns about 11742.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53426.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5761.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $22928.0.