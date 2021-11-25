Is Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) On Track To Post A -266.85% Or More Growth?

During the last session, Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.38% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the VFF share is $20.32, that puts it down -176.09 from that peak though still a striking 2.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.15. The company’s market capitalization is $813.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 770.28K shares over the past three months.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) trade information

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) registered a 1.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.38% in intraday trading to $7.36 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.43%, and it has moved by -5.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.33%. The short interest in Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) is 6.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.12, which implies an increase of 59.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.25 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, VFF is trading at a discount of -266.85% off the target high and -52.85% off the low.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Village Farms International Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) shares have gone down -22.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -142.11% against 4.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.50%. While earnings are projected to return 315.50% in 2021.

VFF Dividends

Village Farms International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s Major holders

Village Farms International Inc. insiders own 13.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.52%, with the float percentage being 35.13%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 131 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.57 million shares (or 5.62% of all shares), a total value of $60.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.32 million shares, is of AdvisorShares Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 5.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $57.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF owns about 5.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.57 million, or about 5.62% of the stock, which is worth about $60.41 million.