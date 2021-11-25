Is Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.90% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the VREX share is $30.56, that puts it down -1.19 from that peak though still a striking 48.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.65. The company’s market capitalization is $1.18B, and the average trade volume was 340.38K shares over the past three months.

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. VREX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.37.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) trade information

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) registered a 0.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.90% in intraday trading to $30.20 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.50%, and it has moved by 14.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 82.70%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.25, which implies an increase of 21.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $47.00 respectively. As a result, VREX is trading at a discount of -55.63% off the target high and 0.66% off the low.

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Varex Imaging Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) shares have gone up 18.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.05% against 13.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1,025.00% this quarter and then jump 150.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $210 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $189.85 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.00%. While earnings are projected to return -471.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

VREX Dividends

Varex Imaging Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX)’s Major holders

Varex Imaging Corporation insiders own 0.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 113.24%, with the float percentage being 114.07%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 279 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.78 million shares (or 17.20% of all shares), a total value of $181.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.33 million shares, is of Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 10.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $116.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $76.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.02 million, or about 5.12% of the stock, which is worth about $54.1 million.