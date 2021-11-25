Is Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TRHC) -5.33% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.57% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the TRHC share is $69.31, that puts it down -457.6 from that peak though still a striking 8.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.40. The company’s market capitalization is $339.84M, and the average trade volume was 451.81K shares over the past three months.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. TRHC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) trade information

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) registered a 0.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.57% in intraday trading to $12.43 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.33%, and it has moved by -54.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.54%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.83, which implies an increase of 45.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, TRHC is trading at a discount of -141.35% off the target high and -4.59% off the low.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 400.00% this quarter and then jump 287.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $88.5 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $96.54 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $70.51 million and $77.05 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.50% and then jump by 25.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -35.00%. While earnings are projected to return -136.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

TRHC Dividends

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s Major holders

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. insiders own 9.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.00%, with the float percentage being 103.47%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 247 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.48 million shares (or 13.99% of all shares), a total value of $173.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.65 million shares, is of Macquarie Group Limited’s that is approximately 10.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $132.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $76.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.06 million, or about 4.28% of the stock, which is worth about $45.92 million.