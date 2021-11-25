Is SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) On Track To Post A -40.87% Or More Growth?

During the last session, SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $60.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.13% or $1.83. The 52-week high for the SGH share is $60.75, that puts it down -0.68 from that peak though still a striking 49.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.35. The company’s market capitalization is $1.47B, and the average trade volume was 452.11K shares over the past three months.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. SGH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.6.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) trade information

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) registered a 3.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.13% in intraday trading to $60.34 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.71%, and it has moved by 18.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 92.47%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $72.00, which implies an increase of 16.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $85.00 respectively. As a result, SGH is trading at a discount of -40.87% off the target high and 0.56% off the low.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SMART Global Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) shares have gone up 28.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 22.80% against 27.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 95.10% this quarter and then jump 91.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $461.3 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $458.55 million by the end of Nov 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.40%. While earnings are projected to return 79.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 36.06% per annum.

SGH Dividends

SMART Global Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 03 and January 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)’s Major holders

SMART Global Holdings Inc. insiders own 5.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 109.45%, with the float percentage being 115.64%. Silver Lake Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 218 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.17 million shares (or 28.93% of all shares), a total value of $329.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.47 million shares, is of Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s that is approximately 9.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $113.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund owns about 1.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.94 million, or about 3.81% of the stock, which is worth about $44.72 million.