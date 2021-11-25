Is SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM)’s traded shares were 0.54 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $298.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.63% or $18.56. The 52-week high for the SITM share is $301.52, that puts it down -0.99 from that peak though still a striking 74.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $75.81. The company’s market capitalization is $5.66B, and the average trade volume was 256.70K shares over the past three months.

SiTime Corporation (SITM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. SITM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.75.

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) trade information

SiTime Corporation (SITM) registered a 6.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.63% in intraday trading to $298.56 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.30%, and it has moved by 22.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 268.59%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $327.67, which implies an increase of 8.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $316.00 and $350.00 respectively. As a result, SITM is trading at a discount of -17.23% off the target high and -5.84% off the low.

SiTime Corporation (SITM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SiTime Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SiTime Corporation (SITM) shares have gone up 204.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 506.52% against 19.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 226.10% this quarter and then jump 107.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 74.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $58.06 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $64.11 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 6.80% in 2021.

SITM Dividends

SiTime Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM)’s Major holders

SiTime Corporation insiders own 32.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.85%, with the float percentage being 97.61%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 210 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.02 million shares (or 10.61% of all shares), a total value of $256.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.55 million shares, is of Franklin Resources, Inc.’s that is approximately 8.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $196.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SiTime Corporation (SITM) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 0.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $107.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.6 million, or about 3.14% of the stock, which is worth about $81.18 million.