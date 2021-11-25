Is Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) Still A Buy After A -3.23% Weekly Drop?

During the last session, Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.65% or $1.23. The 52-week high for the DNLI share is $93.94, that puts it down -97.19 from that peak though still a striking 8.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $43.81. The company’s market capitalization is $5.81B, and the average trade volume was 481.34K shares over the past three months.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. DNLI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.46.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) trade information

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) registered a 2.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.65% in intraday trading to $47.64 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.23%, and it has moved by -0.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.93%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $88.09, which implies an increase of 45.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $114.00 respectively. As a result, DNLI is trading at a discount of -139.29% off the target high and -25.94% off the low.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Denali Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) shares have gone down -27.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -447.62% against 7.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.80% this quarter and then drop -119.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -71.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $32.03 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $44.94 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.39 million and $316.81 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 241.00% and then drop by -85.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.50%. While earnings are projected to return 130.50% in 2021.

DNLI Dividends

Denali Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s Major holders

Denali Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 16.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.39%, with the float percentage being 91.67%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 307 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 15.15 million shares (or 12.45% of all shares), a total value of $1.19 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.14 million shares, is of Crestline Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 6.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $638.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund owns about 3.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $216.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.54 million, or about 2.09% of the stock, which is worth about $145.04 million.