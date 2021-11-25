iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $81.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.67% or -$0.55. The 52-week high for the IRBT share is $197.40, that puts it down -141.94 from that peak though still a striking 9.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $74.01. The company’s market capitalization is $2.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 420.25K shares over the past three months.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. IRBT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.71.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) trade information

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) registered a -0.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.67% in intraday trading to $81.59 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.87%, and it has moved by 2.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.05%. The short interest in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) is 7.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $94.40, which implies an increase of 13.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $71.00 and $115.00 respectively. As a result, IRBT is trading at a discount of -40.95% off the target high and 12.98% off the low.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that iRobot Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. iRobot Corporation (IRBT) shares have gone down -16.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -64.49% against 26.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -72.50% this quarter and then jump 65.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $417.04 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $502.59 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $413.14 million and $544.83 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.90% and then drop by -7.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.50%. While earnings are projected to return 73.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 18.00% per annum.

IRBT Dividends

iRobot Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s Major holders

iRobot Corporation insiders own 1.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.11%, with the float percentage being 93.93%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 411 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.13 million shares (or 18.25% of all shares), a total value of $478.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.97 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $277.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iRobot Corporation (IRBT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $152.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.43 million, or about 5.10% of the stock, which is worth about $125.43 million.