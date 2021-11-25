How Will SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) Look After It Drops -34.12% From Its Highs?

During the last session, SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s traded shares were 0.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.24% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the SCPL share is $22.29, that puts it down -34.12 from that peak though still a striking 20.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.18. The company’s market capitalization is $2.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 559.81K shares over the past three months.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. SCPL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) trade information

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) registered a 0.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.24% in intraday trading to $16.62 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.14%, and it has moved by -23.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.15%. The short interest in SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) is 1.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.00, which implies an increase of 12.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, SCPL is trading at a discount of -26.35% off the target high and 3.73% off the low.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SciPlay Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) shares have gone down -2.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.98% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.30% this quarter and then jump 27.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $154.84 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $158.86 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $142.96 million and $147.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.30% and then jump by 8.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -40.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 13.90% per annum.

SCPL Dividends

SciPlay Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s Major holders

SciPlay Corporation insiders own 3.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.27%, with the float percentage being 83.89%. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 120 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.53 million shares (or 10.37% of all shares), a total value of $42.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.35 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $39.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund owns about 1.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.95 million, or about 3.87% of the stock, which is worth about $16.04 million.