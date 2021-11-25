How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) Given A -35.97% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $261.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.04% or $5.21. The 52-week high for the PCTY share is $314.49, that puts it down -20.45 from that peak though still a striking 40.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $154.26. The company’s market capitalization is $13.92B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 297.14K shares over the past three months.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. PCTY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.38.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) trade information

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) registered a 2.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.04% in intraday trading to $261.09 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.18%, and it has moved by -12.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.79%. The short interest in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) is 0.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $316.15, which implies an increase of 17.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $274.00 and $355.00 respectively. As a result, PCTY is trading at a discount of -35.97% off the target high and -4.94% off the low.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Paylocity Holding Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) shares have gone up 54.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.74% against 0.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $173.89 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $184.12 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 79.50%. While earnings are projected to return 8.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

PCTY Dividends

Paylocity Holding Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)’s Major holders

Paylocity Holding Corporation insiders own 27.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.65%, with the float percentage being 99.84%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 417 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.74 million shares (or 14.18% of all shares), a total value of $1.48 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.99 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $760.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 5.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.01 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.08 million, or about 1.98% of the stock, which is worth about $206.06 million.