Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) Is Increase 22.90%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.02% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the FSP share is $6.65, that puts it down -5.89 from that peak though still a striking 36.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.00. The company’s market capitalization is $666.75M, and the average trade volume was 613.13K shares over the past three months.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. FSP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) trade information

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) registered a 5.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.02% in intraday trading to $6.28 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.72%, and it has moved by 31.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.90%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.50, which implies an increase of 3.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, FSP is trading at a discount of -11.46% off the target high and 4.46% off the low.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Franklin Street Properties Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) shares have gone up 21.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -28.38% against 2.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -200.00% this quarter and then drop -183.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $48.37 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $44.03 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.80%. While earnings are projected to return 403.40% in 2021.

FSP Dividends

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Franklin Street Properties Corp. is 0.36, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.73 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP)’s Major holders

Franklin Street Properties Corp. insiders own 9.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.86%, with the float percentage being 96.40%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 262 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 18.97 million shares (or 17.66% of all shares), a total value of $99.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.76 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 14.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $82.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 6.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.05 million, or about 5.63% of the stock, which is worth about $31.82 million.