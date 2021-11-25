Following Its 52-Week Low, NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA)’S Share Price Rose 17.24% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -3.91%

During the last session, NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $54.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.22% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the NUVA share is $72.61, that puts it down -34.14 from that peak though still a striking 17.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $44.80. The company’s market capitalization is $2.87B, and the average trade volume was 838.60K shares over the past three months.

NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. NUVA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.6.

NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) trade information

NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) registered a 0.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.22% in intraday trading to $54.13 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.33%, and it has moved by -2.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.70%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $66.93, which implies an increase of 19.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $54.00 and $90.00 respectively. As a result, NUVA is trading at a discount of -66.27% off the target high and 0.24% off the low.

NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NuVasive Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) shares have gone down -20.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.90% against 13.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.10% this quarter and then jump 25.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $302.55 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $330.57 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $295.28 million and $291.81 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.50% and then jump by 13.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.80%. While earnings are projected to return -158.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.14% per annum.

NUVA Dividends

NuVasive Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)’s Major holders

NuVasive Inc. insiders own 0.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.91%, with the float percentage being 106.55%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 391 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.29 million shares (or 12.25% of all shares), a total value of $354.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.27 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 12.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $353.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Hartford Mid Cap Fund owns about 2.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $119.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.45 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $81.77 million.