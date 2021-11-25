Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT): Can A Stock That’s Down -14.50% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)’s traded shares were 0.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.50% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the ECVT share is $15.31, that puts it down -54.96 from that peak though still a striking 8.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.05. The company’s market capitalization is $1.49B, and the average trade volume was 365.40K shares over the past three months.

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ECVT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) trade information

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) registered a -0.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.50% in intraday trading to $9.88 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.92%, and it has moved by -14.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.30%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.50, which implies an increase of 40.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, ECVT is trading at a discount of -82.19% off the target high and -51.82% off the low.

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ecovyst Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) shares have gone down -25.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -52.00% against 9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -20.00% this quarter and then drop -75.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -48.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $152.11 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $144.02 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -370.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.46% per annum.

ECVT Dividends

Ecovyst Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)’s Major holders

Ecovyst Inc. insiders own 21.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.96%, with the float percentage being 92.93%. CCMP Capital GP, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 165 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 52.57 million shares (or 38.39% of all shares), a total value of $807.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.95 million shares, is of Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 4.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $91.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund owns about 2.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.59 million, or about 1.89% of the stock, which is worth about $39.76 million.