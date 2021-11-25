During The Past Six Months, Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) Shares Took An 45.55% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $197.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.12% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the SLAB share is $210.98, that puts it down -6.68 from that peak though still a striking 43.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $112.71. The company’s market capitalization is $7.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 435.05K shares over the past three months.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. SLAB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) trade information

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) registered a -0.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.12% in intraday trading to $197.77 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.06%, and it has moved by 27.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 71.90%. The short interest in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) is 2.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $195.44, which implies a decrease of -1.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $160.00 and $225.00 respectively. As a result, SLAB is trading at a discount of -13.77% off the target high and 19.1% off the low.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Silicon Laboratories Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) shares have gone up 45.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -34.22% against 26.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -79.50% this quarter and then drop -77.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -12.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $175.22 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $179.83 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $213.04 million and $242.92 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -17.80% and then drop by -26.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.30%. While earnings are projected to return -35.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.20% per annum.

SLAB Dividends

Silicon Laboratories Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s Major holders

Silicon Laboratories Inc. insiders own 1.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.29%, with the float percentage being 99.97%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 390 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.71 million shares (or 14.99% of all shares), a total value of $1.03 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.47 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 14.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $991.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 2.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $393.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.25 million, or about 2.80% of the stock, which is worth about $192.27 million.