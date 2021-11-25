Does Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ETTX) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)’s traded shares were 0.81 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.32% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the ETTX share is $3.88, that puts it down -40.07 from that peak though still a striking 37.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.72. The company’s market capitalization is $130.97M, and the average trade volume was 371.88K shares over the past three months.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ETTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) trade information

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) registered a 5.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.32% in intraday trading to $2.77 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.84%, and it has moved by -3.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 57.39%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.25, which implies an increase of 61.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, ETTX is trading at a discount of -224.91% off the target high and -80.51% off the low.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) shares have gone up 21.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.14% against 17.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.90% this quarter and then drop -138.50% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 37.00% in 2021.

ETTX Dividends

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)’s Major holders

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. insiders own 65.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.02%, with the float percentage being 32.19%. Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.02 million shares (or 2.16% of all shares), a total value of $2.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.59 million shares, is of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s that is approximately 1.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund owns about 0.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.28 million, or about 0.60% of the stock, which is worth about $0.75 million.