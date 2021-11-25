Does Advantage Solutions Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADV) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.49% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the ADV share is $13.92, that puts it down -71.01 from that peak though still a striking 5.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.70. The company’s market capitalization is $2.74B, and the average trade volume was 337.10K shares over the past three months.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. ADV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) trade information

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) registered a 0.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.49% in intraday trading to $8.14 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.81%, and it has moved by -3.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.48%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.50, which implies an increase of 29.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, ADV is trading at a discount of -47.42% off the target high and -35.14% off the low.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Advantage Solutions Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) shares have gone down -34.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8.54% against 19.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $913.15 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $990.08 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -390.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 14.46% per annum.

ADV Dividends

Advantage Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 11 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)’s Major holders

Advantage Solutions Inc. insiders own 69.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.29%, with the float percentage being 88.46%. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 88 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 15.45 million shares (or 4.85% of all shares), a total value of $182.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.5 million shares, is of Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC’s that is approximately 3.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $147.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 4.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.33 million, or about 0.73% of the stock, which is worth about $27.5 million.