Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) After A -5.81% Drop In The Last Week?

During the last session, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $68.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.62% or $1.1. The 52-week high for the MSGE share is $121.42, that puts it down -76.3 from that peak though still a striking 12.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $60.26. The company’s market capitalization is $2.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 351.17K shares over the past three months.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MSGE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.81.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) trade information

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) registered a 1.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.62% in intraday trading to $68.87 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.81%, and it has moved by -1.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.37%. The short interest in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) is 2.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $97.86, which implies an increase of 29.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $65.00 and $115.00 respectively. As a result, MSGE is trading at a discount of -66.98% off the target high and 5.62% off the low.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) shares have gone down -25.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 92.33% against 29.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 78.00% this quarter and then jump 129.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 840.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $304.24 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $581.88 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 111.10% in 2021.

MSGE Dividends

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)’s Major holders

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. insiders own 3.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.26%, with the float percentage being 94.89%. Ariel Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 335 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.64 million shares (or 20.64% of all shares), a total value of $409.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.53 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $183.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) shares are Ariel Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Ariel Fund owns about 1.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $103.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.05 million, or about 3.85% of the stock, which is worth about $84.3 million.