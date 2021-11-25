Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG): Is It Possible To Be Up 2880.23% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.90% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the DXLG share is $8.99, that puts it down -12.52 from that peak though still a striking 97.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $507.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 544.43K shares over the past three months.

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) trade information

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) registered a 3.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.90% in intraday trading to $7.99 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.72%, and it has moved by 24.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1994.91%. The short interest in Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) is 1.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.3 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.00, which implies an increase of 27.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, DXLG is trading at a discount of -37.67% off the target high and -37.67% off the low.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Destination XL Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) shares have gone up 157.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 205.60% against 40.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 55.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $110.73 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $134.5 million by the end of Jan 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $85.17 million and $100.11 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 30.00% and then jump by 34.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -49.00%. While earnings are projected to return -706.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

DXLG Dividends

Destination XL Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 18 and November 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)’s Major holders

Destination XL Group Inc. insiders own 14.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.19%, with the float percentage being 53.86%. White Pine Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16000.0 shares (or 0.03% of all shares), a total value of $19200.0 in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) shares are Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and RBC Fds Tr-RBC Enterprise Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund owns about 2.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.16 million, or about 0.25% of the stock, which is worth about $0.19 million.