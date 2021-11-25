Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ: CYAN) On Wednesday – Up 23.05% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.74% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the CYAN share is $6.29, that puts it down -88.32 from that peak though still a striking 23.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.57. The company’s market capitalization is $20.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 55900.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 37.87K shares over the past three months.

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) trade information

Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) registered a 7.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.74% in intraday trading to $3.34 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.70%, and it has moved by 8.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.04%. The short interest in Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) is 1130.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 33.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, CYAN is trading at a discount of -49.7% off the target high and -49.7% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.00%. While earnings are projected to return 128.60% in 2021.

CYAN Dividends

Cyanotech Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s Major holders

Cyanotech Corporation insiders own 40.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.52%, with the float percentage being 17.78%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 3.19% of all shares), a total value of $0.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 82400.0 shares, is of Coastline Trust Company’s that is approximately 1.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) shares are DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio owns about 5506.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17288.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3737.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $12332.0.