Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) Are Up 54.15%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.40% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the CRNX share is $28.78, that puts it down -4.73 from that peak though still a striking 54.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.60. The company’s market capitalization is $1.29B, and the average trade volume was 261.46K shares over the past three months.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. CRNX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.72.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) trade information

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) registered a 1.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.40% in intraday trading to $27.48 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.26%, and it has moved by 16.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 102.21%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.67, which implies an increase of 37.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $68.00 respectively. As a result, CRNX is trading at a discount of -147.45% off the target high and -27.37% off the low.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) shares have gone up 54.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -11.98% against 17.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -28.60% this quarter and then drop -12.10% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -16.20% in 2021.

CRNX Dividends

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 04 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s Major holders

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 3.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.10%, with the float percentage being 93.46%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 149 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.12 million shares (or 13.27% of all shares), a total value of $96.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.96 million shares, is of Perceptive Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 10.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $74.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 2.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.85 million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $17.79 million.