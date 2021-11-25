Could Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)’s traded shares were 0.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.61% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the AFIB share is $34.35, that puts it down -898.55 from that peak though still a striking 6.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.22. The company’s market capitalization is $94.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 434.82K shares over the past three months.

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) trade information

Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) registered a 3.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.61% in intraday trading to $3.44 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.86%, and it has moved by -56.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.84%. The short interest in Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) is 1.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.68 day(s) to cover.

Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Acutus Medical Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) shares have gone down -76.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 17.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 55.90% this quarter and then jump 23.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 171.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.8 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.76 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.02 million and $2.57 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 92.10% and then jump by 240.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -127.00% in 2021.

AFIB Dividends

Acutus Medical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)’s Major holders

Acutus Medical Inc. insiders own 5.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.95%, with the float percentage being 74.06%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 109 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.48 million shares (or 15.83% of all shares), a total value of $93.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.34 million shares, is of Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C)’s that is approximately 12.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $73.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Baron Discovery Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.94 million, or about 2.70% of the stock, which is worth about $15.88 million.