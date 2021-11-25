Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) Continues To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Up 179.67% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE:CIVI)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $54.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.01% or $0.54. The 52-week high for the CIVI share is $59.65, that puts it down -10.34 from that peak though still a striking 65.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.91. The company’s market capitalization is $4.81B, and the average trade volume was 753.01K shares over the past three months.

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) trade information

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) registered a 1.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.01% in intraday trading to $54.06 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.37%, and it has moved by -7.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 121.83%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $71.50, which implies an increase of 24.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $62.00 and $86.00 respectively. As a result, CIVI is trading at a discount of -59.08% off the target high and -14.69% off the low.

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Civitas Resources Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) shares have gone up 24.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -7.87% against -10.80.

While earnings are projected to return 52.70% in 2021.

CIVI Dividends

Civitas Resources Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Civitas Resources Inc. is 1.85, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.42 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.42 million shares, is of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund’s that is approximately 1.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2018, these shares were valued at $6.17 million.