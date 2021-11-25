Can COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -32.75% YTD?

During the last session, COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s traded shares were 0.69 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.56% or $1.1. The 52-week high for the CMPS share is $61.69, that puts it down -92.54 from that peak though still a striking 10.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.58. The company’s market capitalization is $1.35B, and the average trade volume was 617.02K shares over the past three months.

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CMPS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.48.

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) trade information

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) registered a 3.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.56% in intraday trading to $32.04 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.99%, and it has moved by -16.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.10%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $82.10, which implies an increase of 60.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $63.00 and $120.00 respectively. As a result, CMPS is trading at a discount of -274.53% off the target high and -96.63% off the low.

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that COMPASS Pathways plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) shares have gone down -8.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 51.55% against 19.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 52.00% this quarter and then jump 5.80% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -186.40% in 2021.

CMPS Dividends

COMPASS Pathways plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s Major holders

COMPASS Pathways plc insiders own 4.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.02%, with the float percentage being 19.88%. Avidity Partners Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 125 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.0 million shares (or 2.40% of all shares), a total value of $38.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.85 million shares, is of Logos Global Management LP’s that is approximately 2.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $32.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) shares are Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 0.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 0.41% of the stock, which is worth about $6.0 million.