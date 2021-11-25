Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) Fall -28.15% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS)’s traded shares were 0.86 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.86% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the BVS share is $19.94, that puts it down -55.3 from that peak though still a striking 16.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.74. The company’s market capitalization is $1.01B, and the average trade volume was 261.99K shares over the past three months.

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BVS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) trade information

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) registered a 0.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.86% in intraday trading to $12.84 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.94%, and it has moved by -14.51% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.75, which implies an increase of 40.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, BVS is trading at a discount of -94.7% off the target high and -47.98% off the low.

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bioventus Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bioventus Inc. (BVS) shares have gone down -28.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -82.14% against 17.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $104.02 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $116.43 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.20%. While earnings are projected to return 279.20% in 2021.

BVS Dividends

Bioventus Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS)’s Major holders

Bioventus Inc. insiders own 22.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.76%, with the float percentage being 63.18%. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 95 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 12.1 million shares (or 29.46% of all shares), a total value of $212.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.49 million shares, is of Redmile Group, LLC’s that is approximately 3.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $26.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bioventus Inc. (BVS) shares are Managed Portfolio Series-Nuance Mid Cap Value Fd and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Managed Portfolio Series-Nuance Mid Cap Value Fd owns about 0.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.37 million, or about 0.89% of the stock, which is worth about $5.2 million.