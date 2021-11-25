BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) Investing Potential Is $2.64

During the last session, BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.75% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the BLRX share is $6.34, that puts it down -140.15 from that peak though still a striking 17.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.17. The company’s market capitalization is $128.91M, and the average trade volume was 345.47K shares over the past three months.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. BLRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) registered a -0.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.75% in intraday trading to $2.64 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.69%, and it has moved by -7.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.81%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.50, which implies an increase of 81.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, BLRX is trading at a discount of -619.7% off the target high and -278.79% off the low.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BioLineRx Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) shares have gone down -8.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 63.33% against 17.10.

While earnings are projected to return 31.70% in 2021.

BLRX Dividends

BioLineRx Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

BioLineRx Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.61%, with the float percentage being 15.61%. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.73 million shares (or 1.55% of all shares), a total value of $2.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.23 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF owns about 1.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21347.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $61265.0.