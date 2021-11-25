Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) Drops -31.12% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $115.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.69% or $5.18. The 52-week high for the BHVN share is $151.51, that puts it down -31.12 from that peak though still a striking 45.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $62.57. The company’s market capitalization is $7.92B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 423.65K shares over the past three months.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. BHVN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.57.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) registered a 4.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.69% in intraday trading to $115.55 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.69%, and it has moved by -18.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.19%. The short interest in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) is 4.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $151.67, which implies an increase of 23.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $111.00 and $177.00 respectively. As a result, BHVN is trading at a discount of -53.18% off the target high and 3.94% off the low.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) shares have gone up 39.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.49% against 7.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.40% this quarter and then jump 34.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 491.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $111.1 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $128.19 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $17.66 million and $35.11 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 529.00% and then jump by 265.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -19.70% in 2021.

BHVN Dividends

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. insiders own 12.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.31%, with the float percentage being 108.70%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 321 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.06 million shares (or 9.27% of all shares), a total value of $588.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.64 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 8.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $547.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 5.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $561.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.04 million, or about 4.64% of the stock, which is worth about $207.56 million.