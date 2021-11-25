Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: ABG) Received An -17.79% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $163.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.60% or -$2.67. The 52-week high for the ABG share is $230.96, that puts it down -40.86 from that peak though still a striking 31.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $112.76. The company’s market capitalization is $3.94B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 284.26K shares over the past three months.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. ABG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $6.45.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG) trade information

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) registered a -1.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.60% in intraday trading to $163.97 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.40%, and it has moved by -21.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.54%. The short interest in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG) is 1.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $249.25, which implies an increase of 34.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $180.00 and $354.00 respectively. As a result, ABG is trading at a discount of -115.89% off the target high and -9.78% off the low.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Asbury Automotive Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) shares have gone down -17.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 98.29% against -13.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 58.10% this quarter and then jump 27.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.42 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.43 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.50%. While earnings are projected to return 38.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 18.50% per annum.

ABG Dividends

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG)’s Major holders

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. insiders own 0.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 107.69%, with the float percentage being 108.69%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 351 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.07 million shares (or 15.85% of all shares), a total value of $525.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.13 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $365.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $253.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.84 million, or about 4.36% of the stock, which is worth about $157.07 million.