As The Stock Falls By -90.10% Year-To-Date, RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2021

During the last session, RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.99% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the REDU share is $7.00, that puts it down -1066.67 from that peak though still a striking 8.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $32.46M, and the average trade volume was 2.68 million shares over the past three months.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. REDU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) trade information

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) registered a 8.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.99% in intraday trading to $0.60 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.25%, and it has moved by -52.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.63%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.90, which implies an increase of 79.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.90 and $2.90 respectively. As a result, REDU is trading at a discount of -383.33% off the target high and -383.33% off the low.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 146.20% this quarter and then drop -88.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 58.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $44.14 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $61.6 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -37.50%. While earnings are projected to return -192.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 24.57% per annum.

REDU Dividends

RISE Education Cayman Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)’s Major holders

RISE Education Cayman Ltd insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.06%, with the float percentage being 13.06%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.12 million shares (or 5.52% of all shares), a total value of $8.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.95 million shares, is of Credit Suisse AG’s that is approximately 1.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) shares are DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio owns about 12692.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42898.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9767.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $11818.0.