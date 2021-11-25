Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC) Could Post A 27.55% Or More Growth

During the last session, Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.71% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the ARNC share is $38.49, that puts it down -25.5 from that peak though still a striking 28.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.80. The company’s market capitalization is $3.43B, and the average trade volume was 667.41K shares over the past three months.

Arconic Corporation (ARNC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. ARNC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.5.

Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) trade information

Arconic Corporation (ARNC) registered a -0.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.71% in intraday trading to $30.67 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.85%, and it has moved by 5.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.42%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $42.33, which implies an increase of 27.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, ARNC is trading at a discount of -63.03% off the target high and -14.12% off the low.

Arconic Corporation (ARNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arconic Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arconic Corporation (ARNC) shares have gone down -14.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -836.11% against 25.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 900.00% this quarter and then jump 203.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.92 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.01 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -161.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.66% per annum.

ARNC Dividends

Arconic Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC)’s Major holders

Arconic Corporation insiders own 0.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.26%, with the float percentage being 99.89%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 391 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 18.49 million shares (or 16.90% of all shares), a total value of $658.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.64 million shares, is of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s that is approximately 9.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $378.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arconic Corporation (ARNC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $229.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.79 million, or about 2.56% of the stock, which is worth about $99.55 million.